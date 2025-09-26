One of Moscow’s most powerful politicians have said that Nato and the European Union have declared war on Russia.

Sergey Lavrov made the comment at a G20 meeting of foreign minister’s this week, adding that if the UN charter is not followed ‘regional conflicts’ and ‘global instability’ will follow.

The charter Lavrov was referring to says that UN members must work to end ‘the scourge of war’.

Russia have been repeatedly accused of ignoring this charter.

He said: “Another clear example is the crisis in Ukraine, provoked by the collective West, through whose hands Nato and the EU want to declare, have already declared, a real war on my country and are directly participating in it.”

This news comes after Donald Trump appears to have changed his stance on the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking earlier this week, Trump said that ‘Ukraine can win’.

The U-turn came after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

Trump said: “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. I wish both Countries well.”