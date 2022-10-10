Nicola Sturgeon went all out with her disdain for the Conservatives on Sunday morning, slamming the ruling party for setting “an incredibly low bar”.

Talking with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, the first minister was asked if she saw Liz Truss as a ‘friend or foe’ – making reference to a recent faux-pas the Prime Minister made when asked about French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Scottish Premier gave an honest and frank answer. Although Nicola Sturgeon says she will ‘treat the PM as a friend’ so they can work together, it was also made abundantly clear that there’s no love lost between the SNP and the Tories.

Sturgeon berated the government, admitting that she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for”.

#bbclaurak – Is Liz Truss a friend or a foe?



Nicola Sturgeon – "I will try to work with her…. but I detest the Tories & everything they stand for.. "#Ridge pic.twitter.com/itwyms54rL — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 9, 2022

The comments have sparked a lot of debate on social media.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

nicola sturgeon is facing more pushback from the UK press for hating the tories than the tories are getting for crashing the pound and pushing children into poverty and starvation — Alexander (@AlexanderBSNP) October 9, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon spoke for most people when she said



"I despise the Conservatives and everything they stand for"#bbclaurak — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) October 9, 2022

Tory cheerleaders thought jumping on Sturgeon’s comment would get them some sympathy. It did the opposite. Their “outrage” simply forced us to ask the question “is it right to detest this government?” Turns out, for most, it was an easy YES. — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) October 9, 2022

Don't know why Tories are getting worked up about Nicola Sturgeon's #detestthetories . They have destroyed lives.



Increased poverty, food banks, NHS queues, economic stagnation,inequalities, corruption, cronyism, disregard for law; attacked worker rights, right to protest …. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 10, 2022

Reaction to Nicola Sturgeon's claim that she 'detests the Tories' suggests that all the free speech pearl-clutchers might have a point after all. Problem is, they're now clutching their pearls about Nicola Sturgeon exercising her free speech. Perplexing. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 10, 2022

Really surprised by senior Scottish journos going for the low-hanging fruit of Sturgeon's comment. Every day, politicians refer to 'the tories' and every day its understood that they are talking about this awful Conservative govt. — Darren McGarvey (@lokiscottishrap) October 10, 2022

