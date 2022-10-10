Nicola Sturgeon went all out with her disdain for the Conservatives on Sunday morning, slamming the ruling party for setting “an incredibly low bar”.
Talking with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, the first minister was asked if she saw Liz Truss as a ‘friend or foe’ – making reference to a recent faux-pas the Prime Minister made when asked about French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Scottish Premier gave an honest and frank answer. Although Nicola Sturgeon says she will ‘treat the PM as a friend’ so they can work together, it was also made abundantly clear that there’s no love lost between the SNP and the Tories.
Sturgeon berated the government, admitting that she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for”.
The comments have sparked a lot of debate on social media.
Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:
