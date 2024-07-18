Ben Habib has weighed in on the two-child benefit cap debate – saying he would axe all child benefits if it was up to him.

The policy was introduced by the Conservatives in 2017 and prevents families claiming Universal Credit or child tax credits for a third child, except in very limited circumstances.

Labour has been urged to scrap the scheme and has pledged to set up a child poverty taskforce to look at “all the available levers we have across government” to deliver the “ambitious” child poverty strategy.

But not everyone is in favour of robust action on child poverty.

Ben Habib – who recently argued we should leave migrants to drown in the English Channel – is in favour of axing all child benefits, saying the State has “sucked everyone into the tax net”.

'The State has sucked everyone into the tax net'



Ben Habib says he is in favour of axing all child benefits as it is 'not up to the State to come and mollycoddle' those who cannot provide for their children. pic.twitter.com/3PifHxz02b — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 17, 2024

He made the comments after he was replaced as deputy leader of Reform UK as Nigel Farage aims to “professionalise” the party.

Habib has been a major player in Reform, serving as a Member for the European Parliament for the then-Brexit Party.

Reform returned five MPs in last week’s election but Mr Habib was one of the hundreds of unsuccessful candidates, finishing third in the Wellingborough and Rushden seat.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Habib said: “I have just been informed by Nigel Farage that Richard Tice is taking over as deputy leader of the party.

“Consequently I no longer hold that position.

“I am considering my position more generally in light of this change.

“I have long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes. I will reflect on all of this.

“The key for me is that Reform UK stays true to the promises made to the British people. The movement we have created does not belong to us, it belongs to the people. We are obliged and indebted to the British people.”

Mr Farage said the new appointments are “the first step to ensure that Reform UK is fit and ready to take forward its positive message.”

He added: “I have no doubt that we will professionalise the party and change politics for good.”

Related: Starmer hosts summit to ‘fire the starting gun’ on new relationship with Europe