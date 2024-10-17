The BBC has been forced to step in after the Conservative Party tried to charge for entry to a leadership debate being hosted by the broadcaster.

According to reports in The Telegraph, the Tories were hoping to impose a “small fee” of £10 per ticket to incentivise people to turn up on the night.

But the BBC refused to allow it, arguing it would be a breach of practice.

Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick will take part the Question Time special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, next Thursday, after James Cleverly was eliminated from the leadership race.

The BBC has insisted half the crowd must be made up of recent Tory voters, with the rest coming from other political backgrounds.

Jenrick has confirmed that he was “delighted to accept” the offer to take part in the BBC special on social media, although it is understood that Badenoch is waiting for a final decision from CCHQ.

They literally have no shame. Tories wanted to charge £10 entry to BBC leadership debate. The BBC said nohttps://t.co/NsEn5hLpOW — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 16, 2024

Related: Elon Musk’s net worth just plummeted by $15,000,000,000