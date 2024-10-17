Nigel Farage was reminded about his past nuptials as the furore over Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as the England manager continues to drag on.

The Daily Mail dubbed the appointment of a German-born manager at the helm of the men’s national squad a “dark day for England” after the former Chelsea manager was confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s replacement.

Responding to the news story, the former UKIPer posted: “Why can’t we have an English manager?” on X.

The response has prompted a slew of reactions, with several people being quick to point out that Farage was himself married to a German who he had two children with.

Why didn't you marry an English wife? Sometimes, only someone from outside the country will take on the impossible jobs…. https://t.co/SM9uZoV8Tz — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 16, 2024

Not that the marriage was without its complications, however.

According to Telegraph reports, Farage would often taunt her with ugly England chants from the terrace including “Two World Wars, One World Cup”.

He admitted that the rivalry between he and his now estranged wife Kirsten Mehrthe was “quite competitive.”

“She’s got a whole load of German flags out of the windows and all of that,” he said. In response, Farage admitted he had sung the anti-German chant at his wife, saying, “I get a bit of stick back too. It’s quite funny really, isn’t it.”

Related: BBC blast Tories for trying to flog tickets to leadership debate for £10