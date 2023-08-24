Brits considering voting tactically at the next election have been urged to reconsider by Green Party peer Baroness Jenny Jones.

The Conservatives face complete annihilation at the next election as voters cry out for change, with Rishi Sunak facing an uphill battle to keep both his party’s Red Wall and Blue Wall seats.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says the Tories could be locked out of power for a generation if supporters of other parties vote tactically.

The party took Somerton and Frome in July and bagged Tiverton and Honiton in June last year, with tactical voting playing a large part in both victories.

But Baroness Jones has appealed to progressives on the left who feel disillusioned by the Labour Party to look elsewhere rather than simply trying to keep the Conservatives out.

Speaking to The London Economic, she described tactical voting as the “coward’s way out”, saying people should be voting for “what they want” rather than focussing too heavily on seats in the House of Commons.

Watch her comments in full below:

