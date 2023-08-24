Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday, on charges alleging he acted as former US president Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Mr Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

His bail has been set at 150,000 dollars (£118,000), second only to Mr Trump’s 200,000 dollars (£157,000)

Prison records showed he was booked on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Mr Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favourable to Mr Trump.

Other high-profile defendants also surrendered on Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who prosecutors say was involved in efforts to convince state lawmakers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors, and lawyer Sidney Powell, accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia and helping to organise a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County.

Social media users were quick to get hold of Guilian’s mugshot and the comments have been flooding in ever since.

Here’s a pick of the best ones:

BREAKING: It’s official. The Fulton County jail has released Rudy Giuliani’s MUGSHOT!



As the former mayor of New York City, Giuliani is a disgrace to both the state and the entire country.



Republicans don’t want us to share this picture. Should we blast it everywhere? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lJtwOETf5f — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 23, 2023

Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot is about to go diamond on t-shirts in New York — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2023

He looks like my dog when he in trouble https://t.co/OsmBxxhgoS pic.twitter.com/jUhRZiX7Zt — nicholas (@Nicholasblvs) August 23, 2023

Giuliani looks like every single villain in Scooby Doo https://t.co/K6bzbfjUWP — Reyda 🦖 (@MsReyda) August 23, 2023

Rudy somehow managed to take a worse mugshot than every single Batman villain https://t.co/OjhUoAgrbj pic.twitter.com/7Cuv2jY2BX — "Not Spooky" Jon Moisan (@JonMoisan) August 23, 2023

