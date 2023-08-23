In a recent development, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been found to have inadvertently breached parliament’s code of conduct.

The breach pertains to his failure to appropriately declare his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company that could potentially benefit from a new government policy.

The Parliament’s Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, who oversees the House of Commons’ code of conduct, initiated an investigation following concerns raised by opposition parties about media reports highlighting Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy’s, association with a company set to gain from the childcare sector support.

Oversight’ and Investigation:

The investigation into this matter was launched by Commissioner Daniel Greenberg in April, focusing on whether Prime Minister Sunak had adequately disclosed his wife’s shareholding in the childcare company.

This company stood to profit from the government’s support for the childcare sector. It was alleged that Sunak had not declared this interest when questioned by a committee of senior lawmakers. Greenberg, responsible for upholding the code of conduct, conducted a thorough analysis of the situation.

Investigation Outcome and Conclusion:

The conclusions of Commissioner Greenberg’s investigation were published recently, shedding light on the prime minister’s oversight. Greenberg acknowledged that there had been a failure on Sunak’s part to declare his wife’s shareholding as required, but he was convinced that the mistake was unintentional.

He clarified that Sunak seemed to have misunderstood the distinction between registering and declaring interests when questioned by the committee. Greenberg stated, “Having reviewed all available information, I am of the opinion that the breach of the code was not intentional.” As a result, Greenberg declared that the matter has been officially closed.

Rectification Procedure and Resolution:

Rather than pursuing punitive measures such as suspension or expulsion, which Commissioner Greenberg has the authority to do, he opted for a rectification procedure to address the situation.

This approach involves guiding the lawmaker in question to rectify the situation and correct the breach. It may also involve requesting an apology or amending the register of members’ financial interests. In a letter addressed to Commissioner Greenberg, which has been made public,



Prime Minister Sunak expressed his regret for the confusion caused by the language surrounding registration and declaration of interests. Sunak also expressed satisfaction with the decision to resolve the matter through the rectification procedure.

You may also like: Rishi Sunak urged to sack ‘dosser’ Nadine Dorries as Tory MP