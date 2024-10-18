Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope believes Kemi Badenoch shouldn’t be the next leader of the opposition as she spends “a lot of time with her family.”

The veteran MP for Christchurch has caused backlash after taking issue with the shadow housing secretary’s family life, despite both candidates in the Tory leadership race having three children each.

Chope told ITV he would be voting for Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and Badenoch’s opponent, claiming his children are “a bit older.”

“It’s a really demanding job and, much as I like Kemi, I think she is pre-occupied with her own children, quite understandably”, he added.

However, the 77-year-old reassured Conservative activists this has nothing to do with Badenoch’s gender, arguing he was one of the “strongest and staunchest supporters” of Margaret Thatcher.

The MP said, “You could argue that Margaret Thatcher’s family suffered as a result of the commitment and dedication she gave to leading our country.”

Asked whether she could be both a mum and the leader of the opposition, Badenoch told GB News: “Of course you can. I love my children. I have the most beautiful children in the world. I want to spend as much time with them as possible.

“I was able to be a great business secretary and trade secretary and equalities minister, effectively doing three jobs while balancing my home life.”

In response to Chope’s remarks, Labour MP Helena Dollimore said: “I think many women will be shocked by those comments.

“I’m really proud that we live in a country where we’ve had women who have become prime minister, we’ve got the first woman chancellor at the moment, I think there should be no barrier to women standing in public life.”

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins posted on X: “This is the 2020s, not the 1950s. All working mums and dads juggle family, career and general life.

“That one of our final two impressive candidates also happens to be a mum reflects the modern Conservative Party and modern life.”

Robert Jenrick has also rejected the comments, calling them “completely wrong.”

