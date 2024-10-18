In brief:

A cosy Mayfair pub which is a great dining spot for business or pleasure.

Food 7/10

Service 8/10

Atmosphere 8/10

Overall 8/10

In Detail:

Nuggets of London’s culinary history await all who walk along the streets Mayfair, which derives its name from the annual fair that ran every year in May from 1686-1764.

It is also home to the recently refurbished Punch Bowl, which was once the local haunt of Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie, who became so attached to it that they decided to buy it in 2008.

Butcombe Brewery now operates and owns the all-day dining (breakfast, lunch and dinner) venue which boasts a ground floor, first floor restaurant and top floor for private dining groups and events, all of which serve ‘modern British cuisine’.

I was greeted at the bar by the warm and enthusiastic Kyra and had a swift half of the Butcombe Pale Ale, light and with a great fruity hoppy quality, which kept me company until my guest arrived.

Once she did, we were bustled to the first-floor restaurant for food.

The food

Scallops with garlic and herb butter were well cooked and presented, but a tad under-seasoned for my liking.

They were served alongside some garlic mushrooms which displayed balance without surrendering to an overly garlicky taste, but again, salt was needed to bring them up to par.

There are daily specials shown on a blackboard that included a juicy, delicious and cooked to perfection Barnsley chop as well as a flat iron chicken which was even juicier than the pork chop.

We also had the Koffman Chips which are fat fluffy and delicious.

To finish, there were freshly baked honey madeleines, which were nice but a bit on the small side for me.

It was also great to see a sustainability and supplier page which showcases the farmers they work with.

The drinks

The wine list is possibly the best one I’ve seen in a pub, with a list by the glass that both compliments the food and also have a selection of wines to enjoy on their own.

This is then followed by a concise but very good mid to fine wine section allowing both people wanting to impress their business guests as well as those who just love and can afford the up-spend on the indulgence of a fine wine.

The atmosphere

The setting is cosy with deep soulful music. A dark wood floor and bar which is decorated with hops gives a sense of the history of the place.

Address

The Punch Bowl 41 Farm St, London W1J 5RP

Related: World-renowned vegan restaurant in Soho reopens following refurbishment