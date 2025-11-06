There was a lukewarm response when Donald Trump tried to goad his audience into booing Zohran Mamdani.

This was after the man who has previously described himself as ‘Trump worst nightmare’ stormed to victory in the New York mayoral election.

Speaking in Miami, Trump clearly wanted his supporters to boo when he labelled New York’s mayor-elect a ‘communist.’

READ NEXT: JD Vance’s half-brother suffers election defeat on embarrassing night for MAGA

But he didn’t get the rapturous response he was after, as only a murmuring of discontent made it’s way through the crowd.

Either way, it’s clear Mamdani’s New York win has rattled the president!

Trump tries to goad his audience in Miami into booing Mamdani but the response is very tepid pic.twitter.com/V9OgdBfFNi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

Mamdani had his own message for Trump earlier in the day.

During his victory speech, the democratic socialist told supporters: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

After lengthy cheers and applause, he added: “We will hold bad landlords to account, because the Donald Trump’s of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants.”

Mamdani continued: “We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and avoid tax breaks.

“We will stand alongside unions and expand labour protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to exploit them become very small indeed.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight led by an immigrant.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”