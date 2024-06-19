An artist has created Conservative Wipeout Bingo cards to pin up at election results parties, with July 4th and the early hours of the next morning expected to be a bruising encounter for Rishi Sunak’s party.

Labour is on course to win more than 450 seats and the biggest majority of any post-war government, according to a poll of almost 20,000 people.

The poll by Ipsos, published on Tuesday, estimated Labour would win 43 per cent of the vote and secure 453 seats, giving it a majority of 256 and reducing the Conservatives to just 115 seats.

That would be the Tories’ worst result ever, exceeding the previous record of 156 seats in 1906, and mean senior figures such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, Johnny Mercer and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg losing their seats.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces a close battle in his Surrey constituency of Godalming and Ash, while the poll has cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch clinging on.

That result could be even worse for the Conservatives, with Ipsos estimating a lower range of just 99 seats for the party that won a commanding 80-seat majority five years ago.

It has prompted artist Chris Barker to produce Conservative Wipeout Bingo cards for people to use on election night – and he’s had quite a response so far!

So what I really wanted was a bingo card that I could cross off all the Tories from as they lose on July 4th. But it didn't exist. So I made one. AND YOU CAN HAVE ONE TOO! Order it now in time for election night and you can play along at home: https://t.co/Emm6yYCdxZ pic.twitter.com/FRWeWTOuQr — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 14, 2024

Really enjoying seeing all these posts with people’s Tory election wipeout bingo cards (particularly ones with cats in) so please keep posting them!https://t.co/Emm6yYCdxZ#PORTILLOGEDDON! pic.twitter.com/FR9uFSRD9I — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 18, 2024

GUESS WHAT JUST ARRIVED!! My Conservative Wipeout Bingo Card!



HUGE THANKS to the wonderful @christhebarker for making this. I will be crossing them off one by one on my STARMERGEDDON NIGHT ELECTION STREAM July 4th only on Politics Social! https://t.co/AdWVQvYYgR pic.twitter.com/vhzOvID7w1 — Graham Hughes (@EveryCountry) June 18, 2024

Related: Asking voters in Jeremy Hunt’s constituency how they will be voting in the General Election