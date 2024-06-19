For a bit of a Party – The Alexandra

This Wimbledon favourite will be getting into the swing of things with an outside bar, live music nights and screenings of every match. Just a hop, skip and jump from the station, this Young’s pub serves Pimm’s on its outdoor terrace, with live music playing across both weekends. Stella will be supporting with the loft takeover in true style. Festival-style celebrations will be paired with seasonal plates of pub classics and the great pizzas, whilst their roof terrace will be serving an array of cocktails for a post-match sundowner. Making the most of the summer of sport, there will also be a separate sports bar showing the UEFA Euros 2024 for a break away from the courts.

www.alexandrawimbledon.com

33 Wimbledon Hill, SW19 7NE

For a Place to Stay – Dog & Fox

Featuring Wimbledon’s biggest screen and a Sipsmith sipping terrace complete with al fresco “Game, Set and Catch” seafood bar, the Dog & Fox is at the heart of the action. Come rain or shine, the pub will be showing every serve across its multiple bars and screens, all paired with shellfish delights including fruits de mer, oysters, lobster rolls and more, along with live music from Thursday-Sunday. There will also be a Chandon Garden Spritz terrace, perfect for a tipple, while those staying overnight can get match-day ready in one of the pub’s 23 contemporary bedrooms, ranging from boutique to the signature Skylight suite with rolltop bath.

www.dogandfoxwimbledon.co.uk

24 High Street, SW19 5EA

For a Proper Feast – Rose & Crown

Home to the biggest pub garden in Wimbledon, the Rose & Crown is going alfresco and serving up proper patties from its Burger Shack, paired with their famous marquee live music nights from Thursday-Sunday. Jubel will be joining the action with their iconic Land Rover, bringing the party and thirst-quenching refreshments. For a sophisticated start to the Championships, the pub will also be offering Bloody Mary breakfasts and Champagne brunches for guests to get game ready, as well as showing every serve of the championships throughout the fortnight. With 20 Wimbledon Championships under Landlady Nicky’s belt, you’re guaranteed to have an ace time.

www.roseandcrownwimbledon.co.uk

55 High Street, SW19 5BA

For Those Heading to the Courts – Fire Stables

With the All-England Lawn Tennis Club just round the corner, the Fire Stables will have a pop-up bar of takeaway delights to grab on your way to Henman Hill/Murray Mound. Enjoy freshly shucked oysters from the pub’s front windows, along with takeaway beer, Pimm’s and wine – complete with cooler bags – for when you head to the courts. For those stopping for a drink, there will also be wine tastings from Berkmann wines and Spritz and nibbles from Allora.

www.firestables.co.uk

27-29 Church Road, SW19 5DQ

For a Picnic in the Park – Crooked Billet

This year the Crooked Billet will be making the most of summer and it’s superb location with picnics on Wimbledon Common. Available to pre-order, gather family and friends to soak up the tennis atmosphere in the sun with a quintessential British picnic – think Ploughman sandwiches, Heritage tomato salads and Scotch eggs – paired with a pint of Young’s Original or spritz cocktail.

www.thecrookedbilletwimbledon.com

14-15 Crooked Billet, SW19 4RQ

For the Post-Match Pint – Hand in Hand

For simpler tastes try the Hand in Hand on Wimbledon Common. Watch the matches on one of its six TVs and tuck into a menu of pub classics including fish and chips and hearty pies. Beer connoisseurs can book a tour of the cellars with a cask ale masterclass and beer tasting with the pub landlord, Andrew.

www.thehandinhandwimbledon.co.uk

6-9 Crooked Billet, SW19 4RQ