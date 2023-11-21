Downing Street staffers were forced to hastily edit a post welcoming a Northern Irish delegation after they used the wrong flag in the caption.

Businesses from across the country were welcomed into Number 10 to showcase some of the “best produce it has to offer” and celebrate the “culture of Northern Ireland”.

Companies in the country do indeed have much to celebrate thanks to their unfettered access to both British and EU markets afforded to them under the Brexit Agreement.

Its unique dual market access position means that Northern Ireland is a gateway for the sale of goods to two of the world’s largest markets, although it comes at the expense of all the other composite members of the EU.

A post on the official Downing Street Instagram account celebrated the contribution these businesses make, but almost went viral for all the wrong reasons!

Thankfully someone was on hand to spot the mistake:

a hasty edit pic.twitter.com/QMLSf4mmbn — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) November 21, 2023

