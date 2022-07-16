ITV has claimed that there is a plot to shoehorn almost 40 Tory supporters into the House of Lords and it has been met with fierce criticism.

It has been proposed by Sir Lynton Crosby’s C|T Group and dubbed ‘Project Homer.’

They argue that if there had been around 40 additional committed Tory supporters in the Lords, Boris Johnson would have avoided more than half of the defeats he suffered in the second chamber since becoming PM.

Dinners as Chequers

It says the loyalty of individual peers could be rewarded by giving them CBEs for political service, making them special envoys or advisors to the prime minister, and giving them lunches and dinners at Chequers, the PM’s country residence.

To try and hide this anti-democratic process they propose that many of the new peers come from under-represented parts of the UK, such as the north and midlands.

It also says that if the list were to contain controversial candidates such as the Mail’s Paul Dacre then critics would concentrate their outrage on him, meaning that the wider plan might not be noticed.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “This is not a government document and does not represent government policy. Unsolicited advice is often received – and disregarded.”

A spokesperson for C|T said: “The document you refer to was simply an early working copy of a discussion paper prepared for a think tank.

“It was not circulated outside of a small group of individuals and was not prepared for any audience outside of that small group of people, to aid discussion.”

A petition has now been set up to stop this and it was shared by Alastair Campbell.

Prevent Boris Johnson from having a Resignation Honours List – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/hSeKbdRM2L via @UKChange — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 15, 2022

Reactions

This has been seen as a similar move to Donald Trump”

Isn't it a tiny bit absurd that a prime minister who leaves in disgrace is allowed to draw up a resignation honours list? — TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 💉💉💉 (@BettinaSRoss1) July 16, 2022

Imagine the stain on your character if you were to find yourself included on Boris Johnson's Resignation Honours LIst. pic.twitter.com/w7jusKHTcz — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) July 16, 2022

So @metpoliceuk @CPSUK here you have confirmation of Boris Johnson being 'dishonest' from those who worked for him. Time for misconduct in public office charges please.

Also how can the Queen @RoyalFamily @UKParliament accept a resignation honours list from #JohnsonTheLiar? … https://t.co/GNxHVFVFKJ — Stephen John 🕷 Expose #ToryCorruption & Lies🐈 (@political_wasp) July 16, 2022

It was always their plan https://t.co/EjADbCQvZe — Peter Brown (@peterbrownbarra) July 15, 2022

Since he also wants to leave the ECHR…



Why doesn't our own 'Mini de Piffle Trump' just invite the US Supreme Court to stage a take-over of the UK courts as part of the on-going #Brexit sell-out?@KimSJ @sammwittings @jneill @SusanChubb1 @Goddess1345 @cathyq101_q @Shieldmaid8 pic.twitter.com/SOSfHRfJ1t — Proof in the Putting (@HereBeProof) July 16, 2022

Every day something that stops me in my tracks thinking how can this be possible? Are there no rules, protocol or safeguards that can’t be broken? Is there no way to stop this nonsense? — TES (@TES1806) July 15, 2022

Trump packed the supreme court, with disastrous results. Now Johnson is trying to do the same to our House of Lords. https://t.co/848jlsEGgu — Kim Spence-Jones 💙 3.5% #UBI #FBPE #FBPPR #FBPA (@KimSJ) July 16, 2022

Democracy in the UK what a farce. Our future determined by unelected Tory pals. #YouYesYet https://t.co/32NlplF7I4 — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) July 15, 2022

