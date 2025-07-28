Angela Rayner is among top cabinet ministers calling for immediate Palestinian recognition.

The deputy PM has joined Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, and Wes Streeting, the health secretary, to urge Keir Starmer to follow France by making the move.

The UK government has previously expressed its intention to recognise Palestine as part of a larger peace initiative but insists this will happen alongside other Western nations, such as the United States.

Despite this, according to the Guardian, frustration has been growing among Labour cabinet members.

Last week, Streeting denounced Israel’s attacks, arguing they “go well beyond legitimate self-defence”.

“I deplore Israel’s attacks on healthcare workers as well as other innocent civilians trying to access healthcare or vital aid. These actions go well beyond legitimate self-defence and undermine the prospects for peace,” he told MPs in the Commons.

“I sincerely hope that the international community can come together, as the foreign secretary has been driving towards, to make sure that we see an end of this war but also that we recognise the state of Palestine while there is a state of Palestine left to recognise.”

In recent days, the foreign secretary has said he feels “sickened” by the situation in the Middle East.

David Lammy said: “I feel the same as the British public: appalled, sickened.

“These are not words that are usually used by a foreign secretary who is attempting to be diplomatic, but when you see innocent children holding out their hand for food, and you see them shot and killed in the way that we have seen in the last few days, of course Britain must call it out.”

It comes after Keir Starmer said Palestinians have an inalienable right to statehood.

In a statement, he said: “It is hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times. But I must reiterate my call for all sides to engage in good faith, and at pace, to bring about an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to unconditionally release all hostages. We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this.

We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”