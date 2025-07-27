Social media has slammed Donald Trump for “cheating at golf, just like he is cheating America” after a viral clip saw his caddie sling a ball before the US president took his shot.

In the video, a caddie drops a golf ball from the sand trap onto the fairway, allowing an improved lie without penalty—clear evidence of cheating, which aligns with known allegations about Trump’s golf habits.

One social media user responded: “An insecure loser at everything.”

“House rules. When you own it, you make the rules,” another joked.

PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE CADDY DROPPING A BALL FOR ME! INVESTIGATE OBAMA AND KAMALA HARRIS INSTEAD! STOP CALLING ME COMMANDER IN CHEAT! https://t.co/mWoYvQKd1I — Not Real Donald Trump (@RealDonalDrumpf) July 27, 2025

One user defended Trump, claiming: “A 79 year old man who just won 2 club championships, not even senior, they were regular club championships. To do that you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way.

“Biden can’t do it, he can’t even hit a ball 30 yards.”

In 2019, a book named ‘Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,’ was published by author Rick Reilly.

“To say ‘Donald Trump cheats’ is like saying ‘Michael Phelps swims,'” Reilly wrote. “He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t.

“He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf… if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”

He adds: “At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: Pele.”

During the “private” Scotland trip, Trump met with Keir Starmer and then European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry golf course to announce an EU trade deal, and the president plans to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for a new course in Aberdeenshire.