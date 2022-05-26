Boris Johnson is reportedly waking up early this morning to apologise to the cleaning staff in Downing Street.

An industry leader yesterday hit out at the “contempt” shown towards cleaners at 10 Downing Street following revelations that red wine was spilt on a wall after a Christmas party.

Union leaders representing civil servants reacted with anger to the findings of Sue Gray’s “partygate” report, with one calling for the prime minister to resign.

Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“This was unacceptable.”

According to Tom Harwood, the prime minister is waking up early today to speak to cleaning teams after speaking to custodians.

The Metro’s Joel Taylor suggested he could just stay up from the party the night before.