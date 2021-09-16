Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 16 September 2021

Most parts dry with broken cloud and sunny spells. Feeling warm again in light winds, especially in the south and east. Turning wet and windy in the far northwest later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rain into the west on Friday, some heavy. Fine further east. The weekend sees further rain or showers in the east and west, perhaps some drier weather for central parts.

London Weather forecast for today:

A fair day on Thursday, any early cloud, mist or fog lifting to sunny spells and isolated afternoon showers. Slightly warmer. Sunshine becoming increasingly hazy during the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Bright start but increasingly cloudy on Friday, with rain arriving late. Cloudy with rain or showers on Saturday. A cloudy, damp start on Sunday, then sunny spells and isolated showers.

