Alan Sugar used an impassioned speech in the House of Lords to call for jail sentences for those responsible for the turmoil caused by Brexit.

The Apprentice star singled out Boris Johnson and Michael Gove during a fiery speech in the upper chamber which comes eight years since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

He dubbed the £350 million a week claim printed on the side of a red bus “a lie” and said the decision to exit the EU has not resulted in any of the promises touted by high-profile individuals being delivered.

Alan Sugar, "Those people responsible for putting this country into 5-10 years of post Brexit turmoil, should be in prison"



"Such as Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, for the £350m a week to the NHS lie they put on the red bus" pic.twitter.com/ddp1oZMH6g — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 24, 2024

In 2019, Sugar made similar comments during a press screening of the latest series of The Apprentice.

When asked his opinion on the ruling and how he believes it will impact businesses, he said: “I couldn’t care less. Frankly, I know I should, but I have to say, at 72 years of age, I am sick and tired of this whole Brexit b****y nonsense.

“I’m sick and tired of the manner in which the whole thing has been conducted.”

He added: “We are a farce, a laughing story to the rest of the world. At 72 years old, I don’t care. Something has got to sort itself out.

“I hope that common sense prevails in the end. I have no opinion [on the ruling]. But that’s a very interesting thing that it got ruled illegal. So I wonder what will happen now.”

When asked if he would invite Johnson on to The Apprentice, he joked: “It depends if he gets out on remand. You know what the BBC are like – they don’t like criminals on their programmes.”

