News that Conservative MPs are attempting to bend the rules to save a colleague found guilty of breaching lobbying rules has provoked outrage on social media.

North Shropshire Tory MP Owen Paterson was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules after he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

According to Adam Bienkov the politician took nearly three times his MP salary for ‘paid advocacy’.

He also smeared the commissioner investigating him, Beinkov said.

If successful, not only will Owen Paterson be let off the hook, but most likely so will any MP who chooses to act in the same way in the future. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 2, 2021

Commons ban

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone recommended he be banned from the Commons for six weeks, which represents 30 sitting days.

But amendments tabled ahead of a planned vote on the case on Wednesday looked to delay or completely quash any sanctions, as The Telegraph reported Tory MPs and ministers will be told by Government whips to back attempts to reform the standards procedures.

One amendment put forward by former leader of the Commons Dame Andrea Leadsom would see the creation of a new committee that would examine – among other issues – whether the case against Mr Paterson should be reviewed.

A separate amendment proposed by New Forest East MP Dr Julian Lewis said no further action should be taken “on compassionate grounds” and this has been supported by fellow Conservatives William Wragg and Peter Bone, with a total of 13 MPs backing it as of Tuesday evening.

That is now up to 59 at the last count, with Karl McCartney adding his name to the list – unsurprisingly, given that he was recently found to have broken the rules three times.

Reactions

Needless to say, the reactions on social media have been pretty fierce.

It will be a black day for the House of Commons if a Tory majority decide to rip up the rules in order to save a disgraced ex-minister who has made a fortune out of peddling influence — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) November 3, 2021

Absolute banana republic. Owen Paterson admitted breaking standards.



“Boris Johnson will back an unprecedented bid to overthrow an independent inquiry that found the former cabinet minister Owen Paterson committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.” https://t.co/RFaStcNl0Q — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 3, 2021

Just reading about a failed state so corrupt that when an MP broke the rules by taking 3 times his salary to lobby for companies, the government decided to ignore it and get rid of the standards committee and sorry that’s us https://t.co/5IgD2ZykYo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 3, 2021

I hope that those considering voting to rig the system in Parliament with pals of accused in charge of it, that what the public see is that we are all at it. Tomorrow if this passes every one of us will be Owen Patterson it won't matter if we have never done a thing wrong. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 2, 2021

"It's the most appalling double standards."



Labour's @lisanandy on news Tory MPs will back an amendment that could prevent Owen Patterson's suspension.#KayBurley FM pic.twitter.com/qm8bAQcHle — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 3, 2021

Related: Elevenses: The New Denialism