Drivers under the age of 25 could be barred from giving their friends a lift under new plans being considered to combat peer pressure deaths.

A new “graduated driving licence” is being considered by ministers and has the approval of Support for Victims of Road Crashes, an advisory committee to the Department for Transport.

It will be considered by Richard Holden, the roads minister, at a meeting on May 16th.

New restrictions would see amendments made to the Road Traffic (New Drivers) Act to ban passengers under the age of 25 in drivers’ first year or six months.

The Act already bans drivers if they get six points in their first two years of driving.

According to the RAC, government statistics show as many as a quarter of new drivers are involved in accidents in their first two years on the road.

In 2021, 926 people were killed or seriously injured in accidents involving a young driver.

