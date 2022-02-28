Ukrainian soldiers have adopted a puppy – who they have named Rambo and designated as their protector.

In a widely-shared video, the soldiers are shown bringing in the puppy who has been standing outside alone in the cold.

One can be heard saying: “He is our protector, right Rambo?”

They added: “We felt sorry for him. It was freezing outside. We took him into our post, and he stayed with us,” the soldiers said.

‘Watchdog’

The tiny white dog was seen wagging its tail in response. “He is our security. That is his job,” one soldier told the camera as a reporter can be heard laughing.

Another added that Rambo is now their “watchdog”, as he now “stands guard” outside their post.

“He can hear very well if there is a stranger nearby,” a soldier said. “Rambo is doing hecking good job! Best doggo,” another added.

Meanwhile a former Miss Ukraine has joined thousands of fellow citizens in the battle against invading Russian troops.

Anastasiia Lenna, who competed for Ukraine in the Miss Grand International beauty contest in 2015 when she was 24, posted a video on Sunday of herself firing an assault rifle at targets in a shooting range.

‘Wait and see’

The Kyiv-based model and TV personality posted the clip in a much-viewed Instagram story.

She wrote in the caption: “Training. The invaders will die on our land! All world see this! Wait and see what will happen.

“… Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe, the world can come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century. Ask your embassy.”

Earlier this week, Lenna uploaded another photo of herself to Instagram in combat fatigues, brandishing a large firearm.

She has made frequent critical posts about the Russian invasion since Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Thursday.

Echoing Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, she called on people around the world to join Ukraine’s army to help them fight off the Russians.

Lenna also shared a photo of Zelensky, describing him as a “true and strong leader”.

In another post, she joked: “Our army is fighting in such a way that Nato should apply for entry into Ukraine.”

