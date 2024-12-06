Social media users can’t get enough of a woman’s reaction to a question about asylum on BBC Question Time.

In Thursday’s (5/12) episode of the political panel show, a woman claimed the UK had “taken more than our fair share” and said she felt sorry for “little towns and villages” where asylum seekers had been housed.

As she made her views clear, the audience member to her right raised her eyebrows and widened her eyes in astonishment.

When you realise you are sitting next to a farage groupie. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/PjkSuujRho — wobbs (@wobbs1962) December 5, 2024

Laughter broke out in the studio as the woman continued: “I think there’s far too much made of this that they’re fleeing wars.”

Audience member: "I don't think there should be any asylum… People are making far too much of war."



Audience member next to her: 😬 ~AA #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/rP9VAGjKmn — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 5, 2024

Related: X goes into meltdown over Sadiq Khan’s knighthood