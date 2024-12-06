Elon Musk pent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping Donald Trump get elected as president of the United States.

The Tesla billionaire, whose wealth reportedly jumped by $20 billion after the election, ploughed hundreds of millions into the Trump campaign, including running controversial $1 million cash giveaways to get voters to sign up for a conservative-leaning petition.

In total, Musk plashed more than $250 million on the election, NBC News is reporting.

Part of this was said to include a late blitz of advertising from a super PAC into which Mr Musk poured $20 million that claimed Trump did not support a federal abortion ban.

Previously, Mr Trump took credit for the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

Musk also financed America PAC, a super PAC that reported spending $238 million supporting the president-elect’s race.

The latest campaign finance report shows the billionaire donated $120 million in the final weeks of the race alone.

This money was said to have been heavily spent on canvassing, text messages, and digital advertising.

Musk has since taken up a governmental position as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Related: Woman’s reaction to asylum comment BBC Question Time is priceless