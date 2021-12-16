The Mirror’s Pippa Crerar has been widely lauded for her work exposing Number 10 Christmas parties last year.

New pictures emerged this week showing a “raucous” festive bash thrown by Tory aides during coronavirus restrictions last Christmas.

The image showed 24 people crowded together in a medium-sized room in the party’s Westminster HQ, with some of the group wearing paper hats and one sporting a House of Commons Christmas jumper.

It comes on the back of pictures of Boris Johnson playing quiz-master at a Tory Party quiz with two aides by his side wrapped in tinsel.

Crerar’s headline read: ‘ Yes he was Taking Us For Fools (Again.)’, while the sub-head added:

“Tinsel, Santa hats as Boris hosted this Covid rule-breaking No 10 Christmas quiz.”

Political scalps

Shaun Bailey has since quit as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee, but according to reports, it could be the prime minister’s scalp she is really gunning for.

Mediatel reporter Raymond Snoddy compared the Mirror reporter to Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who brought down Richard Nixon, president of the United States over Watergate.

He said: “Until now, Johnson has batted off criticism and breaches of the rules that would have upended more conventional politicians by ignoring them, peremptorily declaring matters closed when they weren’t and the liberal use of his dressing-up box.

“Journalists have failed to land a knockout blow.

“Until now.

Reminding readers that the greatest threat to Johnson could still be to come, Snoddy added that it isn’t always the initial deed that sinks those at the helm of a ship.

Often, the “botched cover-up” is the final nail in the coffin.

Briton of the year

Several people elsewhere have been similarly complimentary of Crerar’s work.

We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below:

Briton of the year 2020: Kate Bingham. Briton of the year 2021: Pippa Crerar. — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) December 15, 2021

Another great piece of detective work, @PippaCrerar. Supt Hastings told me there’s a job at AC-12 whenever you want it. https://t.co/rwoWQSZ9Yt — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 14, 2021

This girl is on 🔥 — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) December 11, 2021

“ Hello, this is @PippaCrerar calling, I just wanted to ask you about…” must be the most terrifying sound in all of British politics right now. — Jim Murphy (@glasgowmurphy) December 14, 2021

Pippa Crerar releasing a new story every day of December is the only Christmas Advent any of us need — Noele Somebody MP👻 (@montague90) December 14, 2021

Running out of hats to doff to @PippaCrerar – WHAT A RUN https://t.co/RgBonTPO4T — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) December 14, 2021

Disappointment at #PMQs as Boris Johnson goes up against Keir Starmer and not Pippa Crerar. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 15, 2021

no one can bring down the tories



pippa crerar: pic.twitter.com/6QRe2F4pAX — three wise pams 👑 (@alexandrakuri) December 14, 2021

pippa crerar coming with more damning evidence about the tory party each day pic.twitter.com/RePsICJp5a — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) December 14, 2021

It’s easy to forget who breaks these stories once everyone starts covering it, but from Cummings travelling to Durham to Number 10 Christmas parties – @PippaCrerar has been there, revealing it all



So, put respect on the name of one of the best contemporary British journalists👏🏽 — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) December 11, 2021

I say this a lot, both here and on the podacsts, but let me repeat it: this country owes a huge debt of gratitude to @PippaCrerar – one of a handful of political journalist who are both talented at their job AND interested in doing it. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 8, 2021

