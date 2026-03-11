Donald Trump has said there are ‘dead people walking around with no legs’ in Iran following US attacks.

On Monday, the US president held a press conference where he gave an update on the America and Israel’s military offensive in Iran.

During the conference, Trump said he thinks the war is “very complete, pretty much” and that the US is “very far ahead of schedule.”

However, in the very same press conference, he said the US “haven’t won enough,” once again supporting the idea that this was a conflict the US bulldozed into with no clear plan or objective.

This was perhaps best highlighted when Trump suggested to reporters that the US had launched the offensive because he believed Iran was “going to attack us.”

But the most bizarre and nonsensical moment was probably when he claimed that people who were killed by roadside bombs were “right now walking around with no legs.”

You might be thinking that we’ve paraphrased Trump’s words here, but no. This is exactly what he said.

“All of the people that died through the roadside bombs,” he said. “Died and are right now walking around with no legs.”

