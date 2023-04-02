Sleaze, sleaze, and more sleaze. The latest sordid story emanating out of the dark corridors of Westminster concerns another Tory MP, who found himself in a rather scandalous position towards the end of Boris Johnson’s ill-fated premiership.

Who is the Tory MP caught with his pants down in a brothel?

A senior source within the Conservative Party confirmed the legitimacy of the rumour, which has been doing the rounds through the Commons over the past few months. Although the whistleblower refused to go into further detail, the rumour mill remains in overdrive.

It is understood that a prominent MP, who has not yet been named, rang a senior colleague at 4am on a Saturday morning last year. The issue? Well, he had allegedly woke to find himself in a BROTHEL – unaware of how he ended up there in the first place.

Another day, another Tory sleaze scandal

The distress call also revealed that the panicked politician ‘could not find his clothes’, and he begged his phone-a-friend to help him out of a very sticky situation. Those Westminster whispers have now been confirmed – and it does nothing to help the Tories tackle their sleazy image.

A spate of bad behaviours from well-known Tories made all sorts of headlines in 2022. However, the situation came to a head when MP Chris Pincher was accused of groping two colleagues at the Carlton Club – and it emerged that Boris Johnson WAS aware of his inappropriate conduct.

Labour lay into lecherous MP at heart of brothel saga

The whole fiasco – and not Partygate – ended up costing Boris his job as PM. He was accused of cracking wise about the offending MP, stating he was ‘Pincher by name, Pincher by nature’. Some nine months on from Johnson’s departure, it seems the culture of sleaze is still prevelant.

Jess Philips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, has also condemned the Conservative Party for their ‘contradictory’ conduct: