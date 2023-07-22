The legal battle between GB News host Dan Wootton and the actual journalists at Byline Times took another eventful turn on Friday, after the presenter announced he was launching a crowd-funder to support his case.

Dan Wootton raises thousands for legal fees

As of Saturday 22 July, more than £22,000 has been raised for Wootton and his legal fees – with a target of £150,000 yet to be reached. In a furious post online, the controversial anchor smeared Byline Times by calling them a ‘hard-left blog’.

The publication has worked hard to hold the government and right-wing figures to account in recent years, and the spat with Mr. Wootton is likely to continue in explosive fashion. Earlier this week, Byline Times accused him of blackmailing individuals with illicit pictures.

What is Dan Wootton accused of? GB News host denies any wrongdoing

These allegations have been vehemently denied by Dan Wootton, who – alongside a bevvy of Tory MPs cosplaying as broadcast journalists – remains on air at GB News. Here’s what he posted to his crowd-funder page:

“A hard left blog is on a deranged campaign of harassment designed to destroy me financially, mentally and professionally – but, with your help, they will not succeed. I will not allow myself to be cancelled based on lies.”

“They want to silence me. Byline Times has eschewed all journalistic, legal and moral practices to publish a series of defamatory and untrue claims as part of a highly politicised witch hunt designed to cancel and de-platform me.” | Dan Wootton

Byline Times refuse to back down in legal row

The pushback has been noted by Byline Times, who then went on to allege that Dan Wootton has since ‘begged celebrities for financial support’. The title is standing by its story, and they have also teased that there are more revelations to come:

“Dan Wootton tonight crowdfunded for legal fees as he faces a series of allegations made by Byline Times he sent a message to dozens of celebrity contacts book begging for them to contribute – including at least one of those he is alleged to have catfished”

“One recipient told Byline Times: ‘I haven’t heard from Dan in years. The fact he messaged me – and presumably many like me who he’s not got an ongoing relationship with – makes him look guilty and desperate’. We stand by our allegations, and there will be more.” | Byline Times