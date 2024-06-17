Ecotricity founder Dale Vince has received yet another apology from a right-wing establishment, after GB News agreed to set the record straight and pay damages regarding a claim they made earlier this year.

What did GB News falsely claim about Dale Vince?

On social media, an official GB News account claimed that Mr. Vince declared Hamas as ‘freedom fighters’. This, however, was not true – and the broadcaster had instead taken false information from a heavily-edited video.

Though the Labour donor has expressed sympathy to the Palestinian cause, he has never praised Hamas or what they stand for. In the apology posted earlier, a spokesperson for GB News accepted that the post ‘was not accurate’.

“On Thursday 14 March 2024, The GB News account published a Post on Twitter/X in which we stated that Dale Vince ‘said in a radio interview … that Hamas are ‘freedom fighters'”.

“We now accept that this was not an accurate reflection of Mr Vince’s comments. We apologise to Mr Vince for any distress caused by our publication” | Statement from GB News on Twitter/X

‘We will donate this to a Palestinian charity’ – Dale Vince

This isn’t the first apology made to Dale Vince on this matter. Some Tory MPs had to hastily correct themselves, and the Daily Mail have also been taken to task. Now, the eco-businessman is having the ultimate last laugh.

On Monday, Vince confirmed that GB News would ‘pay costs and substantial damages’. But he won’t be pocketing the proceeds. Instead, the money paid to the climate-conscious campaigner will be going to a Palestinian charity.

That, you have to say, is a classy touch.

“GB News are the latest to make an apology, pay costs and substantial damages, which we’ll donate to a Palestinian charity – all of this was started by a doctored video made with false claims.”

“Now, GB News joins the Daily Mail and three Tory MPs. On top of that, we have three [more people who made the same claim] outstanding – one of whom we just served by email – more on that later.” | Dale Vince