Young people have been urged to ‘Give an X’ by registering to vote ahead of the General Election on July 4th amid indications of disenfranchisement.

New research has found three-quarters of young people say politicians don’t care about them, with at least three in ten 18 to 24-year-olds admitting that they haven’t registered to vote.

The Give an X campaign, run by My Life My Say, the #iWill Movement and social change agency Shape History, is the largest youth voter registration initiative in the UK, led by and for young people.

The campaign aims to reassure young people that they don’t need to be political experts to participate in the upcoming election and is encouraging them to make their voices heard on issues that matter to them, such as climate change, affordable housing, mental health or even local amenities.

Dan Lawes, Head of Partnerships, at My Life My Say said: “Young people are feeling more and more disconnected from politics. It can seem overly complicated, irrelevant, and often pointless, but they’re also the ones that are faced with some of the most unpreceded challenges – from soaring living costs to mental health crises.

“You might think that a lot of issues that matter to you don’t feel political, such as your local leisure centre closing down, or the fact that you can’t afford to move out of your parent’s place. Whatever they may be, the issues that matter to you should matter to politicians, as they’re in power to represent you.”

Following the successful local and mayoral voter registration campaign in May which saw 113,045 young people (aged 18-34) register to vote, Give an X has galvanised support from a coalition of over 270 organisations, including 30 of the UK’s leading brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Lime Bike and Snapchat, who are working together to engage directly with Gen Z audiences through various activations in the build-up to the general election.

Give an X is creating a buzz with various events in the run-up to the elections to encourage and inspire young people to go out and vote, including:

Ben and Jerry’s ice cream giveaway van in Manchester and Birmingham – 13th June-17th June

MLMS speaking at eSports League Festival – 14th June

Election FAQ livestream with Tik Tok influencers – 17th June

Outernet display on Tottenham Court Road – 17th-18th June

in-person activations with Ben and Jerry’s – 18th June onwards

Glastonbury activation – 26-29 June

‘Democracy Cafes’ – 3 July

In addition to brands, the campaign is also being supported by organisations such as mental health charity Mind, and a number of high-profile activists, such as Kwajo Tweneboa, housing and social issues campaigner, Amy Hart, online safety campaigner and former Love Island contestant, and Sharon Gaffka, campaigner to prevent violence against women, who also appeared on the reality TV Show.

Kwajo Tweneboa, housing and social issues campaigner, said: “I am passionate about improving social housing conditions and believe that everyone deserves a safe and dignified home. If you care about this issue, climate change, the NHS, the cost of living or anything else that affects your life, then you care about politics!

“That’s why I’m thrilled to be part of the ‘Give an X’ campaign, encouraging young people to use their voices and vote. It’s never been more important for young people to speak up about the issues they care about. Your vote can make a significant difference to many lives. Your voice matters. Take the first step and register to vote before the deadline at 11.59pm on Tuesday 18th.”

