Blimey, that’s quite a confession! Christoph Waltz, known for his star turns in films like Inglorious Bastards and Django Unchained, has once again taken a swipe at Nigel Farage. The pair have a history, thanks to the actor’s frank assessment of his role in the Brexit campaign.

What did Christoph Waltz say about Nigel Farage?

Waltz previously branded Farage ‘a rat leaving a sinking ship’, after he took a step back from frontline politics. When asked by The Guardian if he regretted those comments, the Hollywood stalwart comprehensively denied this was the case.

In fact, Mr. Waltz said he ‘did not attack him enough’.

“My only regret is that I didn’t attack him enough. When he gloriously announced his retreat from politics, I said that the head rat is leaving the sinking ship, because clearly he saw that he had overshot in the face of Brexit, so he retired.”

“Britain goes down, Nigel Farage is sitting on his money in the Cayman Islands and laughing himself silly. I was at a press junket in London when I said it, and the person who did the interview took his SD card and fed it straight on to the internet.” | Christoph Waltz

Is this the most bizarre row in politics?

Of course, this exchange hasn’t passed under the radar of Nigel Farage himself. The former UKIP leader posted a video on his Twitter account, sarcastically responding to the comments that were published ahead of this weekend.

In typical fashion, Farage branded the statements as ‘virtue signaling’. When in doubt, eh? He also rejected claims that he was avoiding taxes and stashing his money in the Cayman Islands – even if he didn’t seem all that morally opposed to it:

“Aren’t actors just so wonderful? Yes, the Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz told The Guardian he regrets not attacking me more. Well done matey. You’ve got your virtue! He also said I’ve retired and my money is in the Cayman Islands. God, if only he was right.” | Nigel Farage