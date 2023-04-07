Wait, what are we actually watching here? GB News isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but regardless of your position on the political spectrum, a singalong like this just doesn’t hit the right notes. Nigel Farage, however, lapped up the bizarre tribute.

Nigel Farage musical tribute on GB News

During his Thursday evening show on the fledgling news channel, Farage closed out the show with a musical number. It’s been done before, but not with this level of surrealism – and the act who performed the doting ditty may be familiar to football fans.

Bell and Spurling? Remember them? Of course you don’t. But you are more likely to remember the novelty song they released back in 2001, about then-England manager Sven Goran Eriksson. The imaginatively titled ‘Sven, Sven, Sven’ reached #7 in the UK singles chart.

An odd, odd showing…

It been more than 20 years since they serenaded us with lyrics like; “What about Jordan, with them jellybags? If we win the World Cup, she’ll get ’em out for the lads!” – Unfortunately, it seems they haven’t perfected their craft in the last two decades.

Their latest tune, ‘Nigel Says’, praises Mr. Farage for his controversial views. Largely focused on asylum seekers and immigration, the pair take a swipe at the use of hotels to accommodate those who cross the channel. They also take a dig at SNP leader Humza Yousaf…

“I tried to book a hotel, but they’re all full. The bloke behind the counter said you’re not eligible. I tried the army base, they said there is no space. I’ve heard they’re even going to put them in the Albert Hall. Nigel says, just how it is… so Yousaf shut your gob.” | Bell & Spurling

WATCH: GB News show ends with bizarre Nigel Farage serenade

Yeah, it’s not exactly what we’d call a smash hit. And fair play to Nigel Farage, really. Not many people are shameless enough to end their talk show by having two blokes sing about how great they are. It’s a different way of doing things, that’s for sure.

You can also see the video of this rather curious cabaret here. Keep an eye out for our personal highlight as well, where it looks like nobody in this room has ever clapped along to a song before…