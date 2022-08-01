Rishi Sunak has insisted he is “radical but realistic” as he set out plans to slash income tax.

However, only a few weeks ago he was singing a different tune according to a new video by Peter Stefanovic.

Sunak is under pressure to make inroads into the lead opinion polls suggest the Foreign Secretary enjoys among the Tory members who will decide the next prime minister as postal ballots begin dropping on Conservative doormats.

Today I announced my radical tax vision including the largest cut to income tax in thirty years.



⚫I will never cut taxes in a way that puts inflation up.

⚫I will never make promises I can’t pay for.

⚫I will be honest about the challenges we face.https://t.co/3cXn1rFhca pic.twitter.com/hCdOZy676g — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 1, 2022

Back in May Boris Johnson shared a video where the then Chancellor set out his priorities.

“Leveling up is at the heart of everything this Government does,” Sunak said.

Thank you for sharing your priorities with me.



In these challenging times, this government will provide the leadership needed to deliver for you.



Your priorities are our priorities and we are focused like a laser on the issues that matter to you most. #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/iioYBZW9SW — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2022

Fast forward a few weeks and as he desperately tries to beat Liz Truss to the top job it appears his agenda has changed.

Peter told The London Economic: “The point really is this – how can he possibly have believed what he said back in May in light of everything he is admitting now.”

Watch

“Leveling up is at the heart of everything this Government does” @RishiSunak was telling the country just weeks ago



It was of course, absolute boll****pic.twitter.com/Uu2aOuh1Fb — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 1, 2022

Reactions

His change of political tune has not gone unnoticed.

1.

It's almost as if they will say anything or promise anything to win power, rather than stick to their principles and beliefs. — ContractorCalculator – Dave Chaplin (@ContractorCalc) August 1, 2022

2.

Does @RishiSunak think we all slept for the 2 years he was chancellor? We are in this mess because he put us here! — Maz💜 (@BorolassMaz) August 1, 2022

3.

The Conservative Party slogan really ought to be ‘Adding insult to injury’. https://t.co/zrjqDjwjCo — Dr Rachel Morris, the Duchess of Snark (@5by5Creativity) August 1, 2022

4.

The #Tories are NOT the Party of low taxation – not unless you’re rich!#Conservatives https://t.co/5aJTfhmZnl — 'Michael of Sussex' 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈💙🇺🇦 (@MCY1X) August 1, 2022

5.

Tories created this, why wont the UK wake up and take control… We need real leadership !!! https://t.co/Q7696lSowJ — Nis_Nav (@31nisar) August 1, 2022

Related: