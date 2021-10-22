Succession star Brian Cox proclaimed “we’re in deep shit” because of the climate crisis during a show-stealing appearance on BBC Question Time.

The Scottish actor – known for his role as media mogul Logan Roy in the hugely-popular show – was discussing whether an independent Scotland would be able to deal with climate change better than Westminster.

Cox – who supports an independent Scotland – said fixing the planet “is not a party political issue”, adding: “We’re in deep shit. We really are. And we really have to face up to that.

“To use a Scottish word, I’m well and truly scunnered, quite frankly.”

Cox continued: “The planet is being destroyed and we have to rethink it. We have to make certain sacrifices in order to get better.”

Discussing what an independent Scotland could manage, he said: “We’re a small country – we could show an example.”

Covid struggles

Elsewhere Cox got stuck into the Tories for the UK’s ongoing Covid struggles, describing the current situation as “an absolute mess”.

He said: “The left hand doesn’t really know what the right hand is doing. I love the idea of ‘normal life’. What is ‘normal life’? We certainly aren’t living it at the moment, and it won’t be like that – whatever that may mean.

“We do need to be vaccinated, we do need to be responsible. I think Scotland is a very good example. In the south, there’s a lot of headless chicken activity quite frankly.”

“They should have been wearing masks all the time”

He continued: “It’s interesting that the Conservative party is finally catching up, and now they’re all wearing masks. But they should have been wearing masks all the time as an example, and it’s the example that’s important for the people.

“That’s what parliament is supposed to do, they’re supposed to represent the people and the needs of the people. So the masks are terribly important, they really are. I’ve had Covid – I just feel we’re a bit lax and we have to be a bit more stringent on our whole policy on masks.”

