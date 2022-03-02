A Welsh MP has compared Russia’s treatment of Ukraine to England’s behaviour towards Wales, it has emerged.

The Plaid Cymru politician, who belongs to a party campaigning for Wales’ independence and the use of the Welsh language, claimed the country is “familiar” to arguments suggesting “it does not have a right to exist”.

Hywel Williams argued there is “a particular menace” for Wales in president Vladimir Putin refusing to recognise Ukraine as a sovereign nation, according to The Independent.

‘Familiar’

He said: “For us in Wales there is a particular menace in Vladimir Putin’s words.

“Ukraine is not a real country he says. It does not have a right to exist. It is he, far away in Moscow, who has the right to rule. We in Wales are familiar with these arguments.”

Welsh Tory leader Andrew Davies hit out at Williams, saying the comparison is “at best insensitive, and at worst minimises what Ukrainians are going through”.

He said: “Ukrainians are being murdered in a dictator’s invasion,” adding: “Wales is a willing and democratic part of the United Kingdom.”

In the same newspaper column where he made the statements, Williams praised “the generosity shown by the people of north Wales” towards Ukraine.

Hundreds of people protested against Russia’s war with Ukraine in his constituency, and demanded “freedom” for Ukrainians, according to his article.

It comes as a separation of Wales has soared recently, reaching support of almost 40 per cent.

Despite this, Labour has managed to stay in its leading position in the Welsh Parliament, with Labour leader Mark Drakeford campaigning for greater devolved powers.

Last October, a commission set up by Labour ministers in Wales considered Welsh Independence from the rest of the UK, sparking a debate on United Kingdom’s future.

Independence sentiment shared by Scots too

It came after, in October 2020, it emerged that a Scottish independence referendum would result in a significant majority for the “yes” camp.

The Ipsos MORI survey, conducted by STV, found that 58 per cent of voters would vote out in a fresh independence referendum, while just 42 per cent would vote to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

The poll also found that almost two thirds (64 per cent) of Scots said that the UK Government should allow another independence referendum to be held within the next five years if the SNP wins a majority of seats in the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

The same poll reevealed three quarters of Scots were dissatisfied with the way Boris Johnson is doing his job as prime minister – the lowest ratings Ipsos MORI has ever recorded for him in Scotland – while 19 per cent are satisfied with him.

Sir Keir Starmer was the only party leader other than Nicola Sturgeon to receive a positive net satisfaction rating from the Scottish public (16 per cent).

