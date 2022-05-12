Dawn Butler has called for a “sensible grown-up discussion on drugs” in the UK after Sadiq Khan announced the formation of a new group that will consider the decriminalisation of cannabis.

The Mayor of London praised the “high standards” of legalised cannabis farms in the US as he visited a farm in downtown Los Angeles.

He said that an “honest, open” conversation was needed about UK cannabis laws, adding that visiting the facility had been “fascinating”.

Priti Patel has hit back at the move, saying Khan has “no powers to legalise drugs”.

In a rebuke on Twitter, the home secretary said: “Sadiq Khan’s time would be better spent focusing on knife and drug crime in London. The Mayor has no powers to legalise drugs. They ruin communities, tear apart families and destroy lives.”

The comments echoed a similar response from her colleagues, with Oliver Dowden saying Londoners “deserve better”.

But judging by the reaction on social media, not everyone was as convinced.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

I agree with Sadiq.



War on drugs doesn’t work. Needs a smarter solution. Thanks for drawing my attention to this. — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 12, 2022

Of course it should be legal. Prohibition doesn’t work and creates an underworld. Nonsensical that it’s illegal. https://t.co/q9gAZ9dMkC — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2022

We need to have a sensible grown up discussion on drugs in our country.



We need a public health approach to tackle crime. It worked in Glasgow it'll work in London.



This is a good first step.https://t.co/GSLWaCszgz — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) May 12, 2022

This is very positive news. The current laws around cannabis aren’t working. They fail our young people and strengthen criminal gangs.@SadiqKhan’s commission will mean London can follow the evidence and learn from the rest of the world about what works.https://t.co/mAv8BZdDzN — Damien Egan (@damienegan) May 12, 2022

This is a significant step forwards from @SadiqKhan.



The Government's drugs policies have completely failed.



We must end the hypocrisy and harm of the war on drugs and focus on evidence-based policies that will reduce harm to users and society alike.https://t.co/scAmTWxuyY — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) May 12, 2022

As you already know, a way to focus on other crimes would be to legalise cannabis, a drug far safer than alcohol. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 12, 2022

UK drugs policy = Black teenagers getting strip searched because someone smells cannabis whilst every year brings a new record of drug-related deaths.



It's incredible that anyone is still willing to defend the damage this is doing to communities and users alike. — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) May 12, 2022

