Transparency UK chief Daniel Bruce has spoken out about the VIP lane the Conservative government implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they were unable to find another system like it anywhere else in the World.

A new report published by the anti-corruption organisation has uncovered corruption ‘red flags’ in government contracts handed out during the pandemic worth more than £15 billion.

The review of more than 5,000 contracts across 400 public bodies identified 135 high-risk contracts where investigation was merited due to the identification of three or more corruption question marks.

At least 28 contracts worth £4.1 billion went to people with known political connections to the Conservative Party, accounting for almost a tenth of the money spent on the pandemic response as a whole.

Fifty-one contracts, meanwhile, went through the “VIP lane”, of which 24, worth £1.7 billion, were referred by politicians from the Conservative party or their offices.

The UK government also awarded more than £30.7 billion in high-value contracts without competition – equivalent to almost two-thirds of all Covid contracts by value.

Speaking to James O’Brien on LBC, Bruce said his organisation was unable to find examples of a similar system used during the pandemic anywhere else in the world, highlighting the scale of the potential corruption under the Conservative government.

Watch the interview in full below:

A reminder: No other country in the world rolled out a VIP lane to procure PPE during the pandemic.



*No other country*



Great interview here between @mrjamesob and @DanielJBruce @TransparencyUK https://t.co/zljtHPTYw5 — Russell Scott (@RussellScott1) September 9, 2024

