An ex-MP staffer who previously worked for Marco Longhi has embarked on an attempt to down a pint in all 650 constituencies to raise awareness and support British pub heritage and culture.

Jay Chan of the ‘Chanservatives’ has been working his way through pubs in Birmingham to kick off his mammoth challenge before moving on to other parts of the UK.

He says he’s chugging beer to help raise awareness for the challenges pubs face to keep the lights on, including high levels of taxation, rogue developers and the smoking ban.



5 key policy principles I advocate in my campaign for pubs by downing a pint in all 650 constituencies.



<A Thread> pic.twitter.com/Mg4UBZ3MdA — Jay Chan (@Jay10_6) September 7, 2024

Chan worked for Longhi when an iconic 18th-century pub in Himley, West Midlands, called the Crooked House burnt down.

The old ale house was gutted in what was suspected to be an arson attack, nine days after being sold to new owners.

The rest of the building was demolished without permission less than 48 hours later, prompting a national outcry and calls for better protection for heritage pubs.

Downing a Pint in all 650 Constituencies: Raising awareness and supporting British Pub Heritage and Culture



Birmingham Edgbaston – The Hop Garden (6/650) https://t.co/QDLHjyzV93 pic.twitter.com/yy8JICtQtF — Jay Chan (@Jay10_6) September 7, 2024

Related: German ambassador steps in to fact-check Daily Mail’s ‘Rwanda plan’ claims