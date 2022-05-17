An entrepreneurial salesman was spotted selling eggs outside Margareth Thatcher’s newly-erected statue in Grantham today.

Oli Dugmore of Politics JOE assembled the stand after a shrine to the former prime minister went up at a cost of £300,000.

The statue, stood atop of a 10-foot plinth, was originally intended for Westminster Square, but was shipped to the Iron Lady’s birthplace after concerns for its welfare were raised.

It took just hours for the first person to show up following the big reveal, half a dozen eggs under his arm, to give her the frosty welcome we’d all been expecting.

And hoping to make a quick buck out of the unveiling, others have followed suit, with one reporter even channelling Thatcher’s entrepreneurial spirit by selling eggs at £10 a pop.

The idea, which would have been welcomed on the Enterprise Allowance Scheme, was quick to be spotted by people on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:

"Successful entrepreneurship is ultimately a matter of flair" – Margaret Thatcher@OliDugmore at the controversial statue, egged within hours of its installation on Sunday. https://t.co/7xVtBKjOAm — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) May 17, 2022

She always said she was a supporter of small businesses. https://t.co/A0gCLL2nHy — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 17, 2022

It’s what she would’ve wanted https://t.co/SdpP9V7UZl — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) May 17, 2022

I like how it's ten quid but he's still weighing it up — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 17, 2022

Well played anyway. Go back tomorrow selling cartons of school milk 😂 — Matt Peskett 🌱 (GrowLikeGrandad) (@GrowLikeGrandad) May 17, 2022

Throwing eggs at a statue of Margaret Thatcher is not the answer. But I do have lots of tins of old paint in my cellar. https://t.co/nwIQQWu9Yu — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) May 17, 2022

The problem with throwing eggs at Thatcher's statue is eventually you run out eggs https://t.co/Sf5yC98NaW — Jozef Doyle (@NotAPolack) May 17, 2022

