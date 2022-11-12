Thousands of Albanians took to the streets in London this weekend to call for the removal of the home secretary, Suella Braverman.

The Balkan country has been targetted with vitriol from the Conservative MP, who claimed there has been a “surge” in the number of people immigrating to the UK from Albania and that many of them are “abusing our modern slavery laws”.

Earlier this month Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for the UK’s border failures.

And it would seem many migrants from the country living in the UK would agree.

Citizens took to the streets this weekend brandishing banners that read that they are not criminals and that they work and pay taxes.

Others had ‘Rishi sack Suella’ and ‘Braverman, you can be a criminal, we can’t’.

“We are taxpayers not invaders” … Albanians living in Britain making clear what they think of our very right wing Home Secretary in protest at Parliament pic.twitter.com/GowHynjZNT — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 12, 2022

Albanian protest outside Westminster. “We are taxpayers not invaders.” Imagine being on the receiving end of all the bile and racism they have to endure? They sound as if they’ve had enough. pic.twitter.com/Urwc36FnmO — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) November 12, 2022

Thousands of Albanians living in Britain have gathered in central London to protest against the Rishi Sunak government's "discrimination and bullying" of Albanians



Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the Albanian refugees in the UK as an “invasion,”pic.twitter.com/jezeDPg35I — kos_data (@kos_data) November 12, 2022

Albanian protests in London are not being reported in the MSM.

Could it be they don’t want them mistaken as an invasion ? pic.twitter.com/0ePtfpNrJj — Darren Selkus Reform UK PPC (@DarrenSelkus) November 12, 2022

illyrian – the branch of the Indo-European family of languages represented by modern Albanian. Not your scapegoat. #albanianprotest pic.twitter.com/b79YF9UU4k — Drenny (@DrennyBajri) November 12, 2022

