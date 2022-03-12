The US embassy in Kyiv says it “salutes” an elderly couple who stood up to three Russian soldiers storming their property.

Footage posted on social media on Friday shows the armed troops rattling the metal door of the compound before gaining entry to the property.

With gunshots ringing out in the background, a man and a woman can be seen in the video walking up to the soldiers, unperturbed by their advances.

The clip then goes on to show the couple walking the Russians back to the metal gate, before shutting them out of the property completely.

The US Embassy in Ukraine’s capital wrote on Twitter: “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers.”

Watch the clip in full below:

#UkrainianHeroes: Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/GG7lZ8cfqx — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 11, 2022

