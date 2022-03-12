Gary Lineker had the perfect comeback after The Reclaim Party’s deputy leader told him to “take a refugee in first”.

Martin Daubney hit out after the government announced they would ask the British public to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting in their country amid continuing criticism of its response to the refugee crisis.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will set out on Monday details of a new “sponsored” humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to come to the country.

The Daily Telegraph reported that ministers will unveil a hotline and webpage where individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to offer rooms to those escaping the conflict.

“Would you welcome a refugee into your home?”

Asked whether he would welcome a refugee into his home, Daubney said a lack of space and increasing bills meant that he wouldn’t.

He also took umbrage to “waving the usual checks on people” fleeing war, saying:

“We’ve taken leave of our senses.

“Now everything is black or white, we’re losing sight of nuance.”

He called on prime minister Boris Johnson, Gary Lineker and Labour’s Yvette Cooper to take a lead in taking in refugees, saying the rest will follow.

But he overlooked that former footballer Lineker has already welcomed refugees into his house, not once but twice.

You should probably have plucked out another name. I went first…and second…..and will continue to host. If any of you would like do the same, @RefugeesAtHome are amazing. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RVcVem3LUx — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2022

“I’ve got plenty of room”

In 2020 Lineker stated that “providing a new start” represents “the best of Britain’s values” as he prepared to open up his home.

“I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?”

He also filmed a “refugees welcome” video for the International Rescue Committee.

Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote: “Providing a new start to those who’ve fled their homes represents the best of Britain’s values.

“As we know, refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger.

“They even brought us fish and chips.”

Providing a new start to those who‘ve fled their homes represents the best of Britain's values. As we know refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger. They even brought us fish & chips. Im standing with @RESCUE_UK to #StandWithRefugees pic.twitter.com/9zN9EeEmTQ — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 3, 2020

Related: Watch: US embassy salutes elderly couple who stood up to three Russian soldiers storming their property