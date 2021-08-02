BBC presenter Alex Scott said she is “proud” of her accent after former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones gave her stick.

Lord Jones, who was educated at private Bromsgrove School, tweeted on Friday that “Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word”.

Scott responded by saying she was proud to be from a working-class family in east London.

“I’m from a working-class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD,” she tweeted.

“Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.

“A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life.

“Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance (to) hold you back.

“Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going.”

In support of Alex Scott, comedian Michael Spicer shared a video on the hot topic of people being snobs about pronunciation. It is a must-watch.

It’s the sharp intake of breath after saying “a bit too Tower Hamlets for my liking” 🤣😂🤣genius — JPrince (@japrincer) July 31, 2021

I’d encourage @Digbylj to watch this, but I’m not sure he’d get it, then more to the point take it on board and reconsider his attitude. Maybe I could be wrong…? pic.twitter.com/X3JE1hu70r — FPL Ron Manager (@The_Ron_Manager) July 31, 2021

Pleezowldt — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) July 31, 2021

