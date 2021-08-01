Alex Scott poked fun at bonkers comments made by Lord Digby Jones about her accent as she presented coverage of the Olympics on Saturday.

The former member of the House of Lords had taken to Twitter to proclaim that Scott “spoils” coverage with her “inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word”.

He had tweeted on Friday: “Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.’”

I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD 🙌🏾



Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent!



It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.

(1/3) 👇🏾 https://t.co/EObv88MVS0 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 30, 2021

After clapping back on Twitter that she was proud of her background and accent, Scott decided to make a cheeky reference to the incident live on air.

During Saturday evening’s Olympic highlights show, she said: “So far we’ve been runnin’, ridin’, shootin’, scorin’, swimmin’ and puttin’ but we’ve still got a lot of gold to still uncover.”

Scott had previously responded to Lord Jones’ comments: “I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.”

She continued: “A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story.

“Keep striving, keep shining & don’t change for anyone.”

Sadiq Khan and Stephen Fry were among a number of high-profile names leaping to Scott’s defence on Twitter.

You are everything linguists and true lovers of language despise. Also, since we’re being picky, you are not “Lord Digby Jones”, you are Digby, Lord Jones. There’s a world of difference. But however you’re titled, you disgrace the upper house with your misplaced snobbery — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) July 31, 2021

What a curmudgeonly, elitist, snobby and rather nasty piece of anti working class trash this is against the sublime gem that is @AlexScott Don’t let the clapped out old dinosaurs get you down Alex. https://t.co/WCGrEL2Ev0 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 1, 2021

WHAT? This is insufferably pompous & patronising… @AlexScott is a working class East London girl who’s risen to the top of two professions through hard graft & talent. She’s winnin’ in life and with this snobbish attitude, you’re losin’. https://t.co/JX8JgZymQe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 31, 2021

From a proud sarf Londoner to a proud East Londoner: well said @AlexScott 👏🏾



Our diversity is our strength. https://t.co/fMKI47XrkZ pic.twitter.com/xKKvtSZP5J — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 31, 2021

