Boris Johnson is refusing to heed calls to let a caretaker Prime Minister take over, as would-be successors are weighing up leadership bids.

There is growing pressure from senior Conservatives for Mr Johnson to step down immediately as Prime Minister and not wait for the election of a new leader.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major was among those backing calls for Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to be installed as a caretaker premier.

But Downing Street on Friday insisted Mr Johnson will not leave No 10 before a new leader is installed.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is acting in line with convention.

“He remains Prime Minister until a new party leader is in place and the work of Government will continue while that takes place.”

So ignoring the grey area the PM has placed himself in, he did resign in some way from the top job!

The reactions of these ladies to news is brilliant.

Love these ladies reaction to Boris Johnson resigning. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/tHCA7G720a — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 8, 2022

That brings a little tear to my eye!🥲 — EuropeanPowell (@EuropeanPowell) July 8, 2022

Oh yes Ladies 😂👍 https://t.co/1dpeEhSLM7 — Harry Field 🇺🇦 (@hfieldesq) July 8, 2022

Best reaction so far! https://t.co/OaSo5Dq99G — Rowan Shaw #SolidarityWithRMT (@rowan_shaw) July 8, 2022

These ladies are all of us https://t.co/4bT1qtCi6u — #THEBOOKBOYFRIEND Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) July 8, 2022

