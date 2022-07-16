The biggest rail workers’ union has announced two further strikes this summer in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Now a spoof radio show caller moaning about the strikes has gone viral.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on August 18 and 20.

The union previously announced a strike for July 27, the day before the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham.

Forlorn hopes

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the Government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of prime minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

“We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

Video

The Exploding Heads comedy duo posted this clip and it is very funny. An irate caller, Colin from Portsmouth, slams the strikers, and after a long old rant decides that it is Jeremy Corbyn’s fault!

Watch

More rail strikes announced. Thank you Jeremy Corbyn 😡 pic.twitter.com/PULcUZ9Lec — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) July 15, 2022

Reaction

I’m sure Colin from Portsmouth would love this, LOVE THIS…. Anyway thanks for having me on, love to the family. pic.twitter.com/dqN4qdix1R — Tᕼᗴ ᖴᑌᑎKᗩᗪᗴᒪIᑕ ᖇᗴᒪIᑕ (@theyeahyeahsong) July 15, 2022

This is scarily accurate 😱

👇 https://t.co/YbFjwe4vIO — Nicky 💙💜 🇵🇸 🇾🇪#BDS #AntiFascist ¡No pasaran! (@nicky_NoPasaran) July 16, 2022

“I’ve fought in two world wars…Brexit & the war on Christmas” 🤣💜 https://t.co/6DvIy2ZklJ — Kay Brown (@KayBrow5857997) July 16, 2022

This made me laugh out loud⬇️



You didn't actually fight in two world wars though, did you Colin?



I did. Brexit and the War on Christmas https://t.co/sdv1lfh10v — Kamran Khan (@SecurityLing) July 15, 2022

