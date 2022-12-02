Riz Ahmed’s poem ‘Where You From’ has resurfaced in the wake of comments made by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

The actor and rapper appeared on The Big Narstie Show with his spoken word in 2020 in an appearance that has been widely lauded.

Addressing comments such as the ones made by Lady Susan Hussey, who recently challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”, Ahmed says:

“Stop trying to make a box for us

“I’ll make my own and bruck your poxy concept of us

“Very few fit these labels so I’m repping for the rest of us

“Who know that there’s no place like home and that stretches us

“Who code switch so don’t piss me off for a cricket test for us

“Or question us about our loyalty, our blood and sweat’s enough

“Born under a sun you made too hot for us

“Kidnapped by empire and diaspora fostered us”

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Kanye West off Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David