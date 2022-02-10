Lorry drivers have been told to prepare for at least four hours of queuing at Dover as the UK port adapts to a post-Brexit world.

Miles-long queues of HGVs waiting to get into the crucial trade port have been a regular sight in the first weeks of 2022.

New checks that came into force at the beginning of the year have caused friction in Dover as well as across the English Channel in Calais.

On busy days this has meant long queues of lorries – visible from satellites – lining up along the A20 due to the Dover Traffic Assessment Project (TAP) being implemented.

Higher costs, more paperwork and border delays

The public spending watchdog concluded this week that UK trade with the EU has been knocked by Brexit and businesses have faced higher costs, more paperwork and border delays since Britain’s withdrawal.

A report by the Public Accounts Committee found that while it was difficult to untangle how much of the hit to trade since the end of the Brexit transition on December 31 2020 has been caused by the pandemic and how much by Brexit, it was “clear that EU exit has had an impact”.

It said that far from freeing up firms to boost productivity and contribution to the economy, the “only detectable impact” of Brexit so far has been to increase the burdens on businesses.

But the MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke was in no mood to heed the report’s findings.

During yesterday’s PMQs, she stood up and told the house: “Dover is once again beset by miles of traffic jams…. not because of Brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy and red tape.”

Natalie Elphicke – "Dover is once again beset by miles of traffic jams…. not because of brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy & red tape"



Natalie Elphicke – "Dover is once again beset by miles of traffic jams…. not because of brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy & red tape"

Needless to say, the reaction on social media has been pretty fierce.

She does realise that all 3rd countries have the same level of paperwork and checks? And she does (of course) realise that her party's Brexit made us a 3rd country when the EU offered us CU/SM access? — Alan Holder-Twomlow (@A_HolderTwomlow) February 9, 2022

Dear @NatalieElphicke



You’ve had well over 6 years to try and understand this.



I’m genuinely worried that, as an MP, you haven’t understood it.



What on earth have you been doing all this time?



Especially given the geographical location of your constituency?#BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/PC08qtW2He — It’s ok to admit the BrexiTories lied to you (@JoRichardsKent) February 10, 2022

Were there miles of traffic jams before Brexit? No. Are there now? Yes. So the only thing that has changed is Brexit. So the jams are because of brexit then aren’t they? — AJP (@UniversalEvent) February 9, 2022

I am just so weary of all the lies they tell.



It really wears you down.



But if the leader gets away with it well heh, why not them all. — Kenneth Watt #FBPE (@annoyingscot) February 9, 2022

To be fair, there's some sterling (cobnuts) work being done by @BorderKent of Kent in the #QuestToCongest.



It is a poor show that @NatalieElphicke can not acknowledge this and just blames it on Johnny (and Joanna) Foreigner.



Whatever did we all do before #Brexit…? — Ⓜ️©Noddy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 😷🚔🇪🇺 (@Toytowner) February 9, 2022

Here's the thing Natalie. If UK was still a member of the EU, we would have free movement of goods and people and wouldn't have to deal with such rules. How can this not be to do with Brexit? Sheesh. — Richard D – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBSI (@RichardDalglei4) February 9, 2022

The sheer stupidity on display here is breathtaking. https://t.co/YcVmKqvifn — Tim Pollard (@TimPollard2) February 10, 2022

Hey Nat, leave a common market and red tape is exactly what you’d rightly expect when trying to sell your goods within it. https://t.co/cKUTGc74fX — David Crossley (@dccrossley) February 9, 2022

Hilarious, has anyone explained to her what Brexit is 🤣 https://t.co/rBPV67SUJJ — Pete Berry (@PeteBerry14) February 9, 2022

Tory MP @NatalieElphicke claims Dover traffic jams are "not because of Brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy and red tape".



Weird how "Brussels bureaucracy" never caused traffic jams when we were in the EU… #PMQs pic.twitter.com/sghIJKiQMv — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) February 9, 2022

Natalie Elphicke blames Dover delays not on Brexit but EU red tape. Yes, the very red tape that they said wouldn’t exist because of Brexit. They’re not very bright, are they? #PMQs — Maddy Raman (@maddy_raman) February 9, 2022

Natalie Elphicke thinks the roads in Dover are clogged up, not because of Brexit but because of EU red tape.



I think she has a fundamental misunderstanding about what Brexit is — Paul Templeman (@PaulTempleman6) February 9, 2022

Brexiteeer, Natalie Elphicke, coming to the realisation what Brexit actually entails.



It's painful to watch, and for them, it's always somebody else's fault. #PoliticsLive @lbc #PMQs #wato — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 🎨 🖌️ 💙 (@JustinBaileyart) February 9, 2022

