Environmental protesters were squirted with ink as they once again took to the streets to block Britain’s roads amid frustration from motorists. It comes as Richard Madeleyinerivew one of their campaigners on this mornings GMB.
Car horns blared as demonstrators sat in front of vehicles on Wednesday morning for a 16th day of protest.
Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters have been arrested after blocking a junction of the M25 and a major London road.
Campaigners from the Extinction Rebellion splinter group disrupted the slip road at junction 1a of the UK’s busiest motorway as well as the A40 in west London, with many gluing themselves to the surface.
Others were arrested before they managed to block a roundabout close to the Dartford Crossing in Kent.
Footage from the campaign group showed a man at one of the sites approaching protesters who were sitting on the road and squirting a dark coloured substance on their faces, saying “It’s ink”, before walking away.
Addressing Madeley, she said: “All of our children are in trouble. You have to stop this. Are you too scared, heartless or are you stupid, Richard? Do you not understand?”
Defending himself, Mr Madeley said: “You said that five times, I’m not stupid and I’m not heartless and I don’t really like you patronising me.”
He asked: “So let me ask you personally, straightaway, what if that woman had been your mother?” he queried.
“Would you still think you’ve done the right thing if you put your mother into, basically, a coma?”
After being questioned by Richard again, she said: “If you know someone having a stroke phone an ambulance, that’s the responsible method. You’re going to let me finish, Richard.”
She added after clashing with the presenter: “If it was my mum, of course, at the time I would be furious and heartbroken.”
