Environmental protesters were squirted with ink as they once again took to the streets to block Britain’s roads amid frustration from motorists. It comes as Richard Madeleyinerivew one of their campaigners on this mornings GMB.

Car horns blared as demonstrators sat in front of vehicles on Wednesday morning for a 16th day of protest.

Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters have been arrested after blocking a junction of the M25 and a major London road.

Campaigners from the Extinction Rebellion splinter group disrupted the slip road at junction 1a of the UK’s busiest motorway as well as the A40 in west London, with many gluing themselves to the surface.

Others were arrested before they managed to block a roundabout close to the Dartford Crossing in Kent.

Footage from the campaign group showed a man at one of the sites approaching protesters who were sitting on the road and squirting a dark coloured substance on their faces, saying “It’s ink”, before walking away.

Madeley

Addressing Madeley, she said: “All of our children are in trouble. You have to stop this. Are you too scared, heartless or are you stupid, Richard? Do you not understand?”

Defending himself, Mr Madeley said: “You said that five times, I’m not stupid and I’m not heartless and I don’t really like you patronising me.”

He asked: “So let me ask you personally, straightaway, what if that woman had been your mother?” he queried.

“Would you still think you’ve done the right thing if you put your mother into, basically, a coma?”

After being questioned by Richard again, she said: “If you know someone having a stroke phone an ambulance, that’s the responsible method. You’re going to let me finish, Richard.”

She added after clashing with the presenter: “If it was my mum, of course, at the time I would be furious and heartbroken.”

Watch

'How would you feel if that was your mother?'



'Is it because you're heartless or too scared to look at the reality of the situation?'@richardm56 clashes with Insulate Britain campaigner Tracey Mallaghan over the road blocking protests.



Watch GMB now 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/LDv1LhJHBz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 27, 2021

'What if someone dies today on the M25?'



Insulate Britain campaigner says she 'will cry' and 'hates disrupting people'. pic.twitter.com/xpMcrSyNjH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 27, 2021

Off air the argument continued…

Insulate Britain spokesperson caught losing her marbles at Richard Madeley off air. Banter. pic.twitter.com/MXThtB7gcZ — Darren Grimes 🇬🇧 (@darrengrimes_) October 27, 2021

Reactions

1.

Madeley just got his far right, patronising arse severely spammed!

pic.twitter.com/94M9dGLifG — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) October 27, 2021

2.

This is brilliant. Do people like Richard Madeley know what a world two degrees warmer than today looks like? Or are they too heartless to care? pic.twitter.com/7lSj8Tp3cW — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 27, 2021

3.

Madeley is skewered here — Ed Cavanagh (@NUFCEddie) October 27, 2021

4.

Madeley sneering at the climate changer, calling her 'darling' asking "If your daughter was caught in a traffic jam…….?" I'd have replied "What if your daughter drowned in a flood?" — richard oneill (@silverrich39) October 27, 2021

5.

BREAKING: Insulate Britain protesters have glued themselves to Richard Madeley.

More as we have it on this story. — Will Nett (@will_nett) October 27, 2021

6.

Why does he ask climate activists about affecting ambulance times but not ministers? — Lord_Tinydong (@lord_tinydong) October 27, 2021

7.

Note the level of intense questioning to a member of the public, as opposed to MPs who get away with sound bites unchallenged.

These people are apparently the protectors of our freedom 🙄 — Faisal Rehman (@LFCDetroit) October 27, 2021

Related: Watch: Richard Madeley called out for ‘misogynistic’ Angela Rayner remark